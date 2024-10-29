Stuffed Cauliflower with Baby Corn

Ingredients:

v 1 medium-sized cauliflower (whole, with leaves removed)

v 1 tbsp salt (for blanching)

v 2 tbsp olive oil or butter

v 1 tsp cumin seeds

v ½ tsp turmeric powder

v 1 tsp chili powder

v 1 tsp garam masala (optional)

v Salt to taste

v For the Stuffing

v 1 cup baby corn (chopped into small pieces)

v 23 pieces Tomato

v 1 small onion (finely chopped)

v 2 garlic cloves (minced)

v 1 tomato (chopped)

v ½ cup bell pepper (any color, diced)

v ½ tsp chili flakes

v 1 tsp cumin powder

v 1 tbsp cream or grated cheese (for richness)

v 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

For Garnish

v 2 tbsp grated cheese (optional)

v Chopped parsley or coriander

Method:

1. Blanch the Cauliflower, Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tbsp salt. Submerge the cauliflower and cook for 5-7 minutes until slightly tender. Remove and pat dry with a kitchen towel. Prepare the Stuffing Heat 1 tbsp olive oil or butter in a pan. Add cumin seeds, then sauté onions and garlic until soft and golden. Add baby corn, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir in chili flakes, cumin powder, and salt. Mix in the cream or grated cheese, and cook for another 2 minutes.

2. Turn off the heat and add chopped coriander leaves.

3. Carefully spread the florets of the cauliflower and fill them with the baby corn stuffing. Press the stuffing into gaps as much as possible.

4. If there’s extra stuffing, keep it aside to serve on the side.

5. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).Place the stuffed cauliflower on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle turmeric, chili powder, garam masala, and salt.

6. Roast for 25-30 minutes until the cauliflower is golden and slightly crisp.

7. Once done, top the cauliflower with grated cheese (if using) and bake for another 5 minutes until melted.

8. Garnish with parsley or coriander and serve hot with extra stuffing on the side.