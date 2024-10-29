UN rights chief in Dhaka

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk reached in Dhaka on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit.

Toufique Hasan, director general and spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

During his visit, the High Commissioner is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The UN rights chief will meet a number of advisers for different ministries, the Chief Justice, the Army Chief and the heads of several reform commissions.

Turk will also make an address at the University of Dhaka, where he will meet students involved in the recent movement.

He will hold meetings with UN agencies and members of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of his mission on Wednesday.