Writ seeking ban on political activities of AL, 10 other parties withdrawn

A writ petition seeking to ban the political activities of 11 parties, including the Bangladesh Awami League and the Jatiya Party, has been officially withdrawn.

The petition, which had also called for the 10th, 11th, and 12th national elections to be declared illegal, was dismissed at the High Court on Tuesday.

The High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Mahmudur Raji passed the order after the petitioners’ lawyer, Ahsanul Karim, informed the court that his clients no longer wished to proceed with the application.

The petition had been filed on Monday by three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, and Hasibul Islam, who sought to legally challenge the activities of key political parties on grounds that were not specified in court documents.

The withdrawal means that parties including the Awami League, Jatiya Party, JSD, Jatiya Party (JP), Tariqat Federation, Ganatantri Party, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bikalpa Dhara, Liberal Democratic Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (ML), and Bangladesh National Socialist Party (BASAD) can continue their political activities as usual.