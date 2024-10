Police have arrested former Agriculture Minister Dr Abdus Shahid from Uttara in the capital.

He was arrested at about 1AM on Wednesday from his Uttara residence during a raid, Uttara Paschim Police Station OC Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed.

Abdus Shahid, lawmaker fromĀ Moulvibazar-4 constituency, was appointed Agriculture Minister following the 12th national parliamentary election.

From 2009 to 2014, he served as Chief Whip of the National Parliament.