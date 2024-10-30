HC scraps sedition, 10 sabotage cases against Khaleda Zia

The High Court on Wednesday scrapped 11 cases, including a sedition and 10 sabotage cases, against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

An HC bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict, following hearings on separate petitions.

The cases were filed on charges of arson, violence and sedition with different police stations in Dhaka at different times in 2015 during the regime of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Kaleda’s lawyers Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Kayser Kamal and Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim were present in the court during the hearing.

According to lawyers, during an anti-government movement in 2015, three cases were filed against Khaleda Zia at Jatrabari Police Station and seven at Darus Salam Police Station on charges of sabotage.

Her name was either mentioned in the FIRs or added to the charge sheets in these cases.