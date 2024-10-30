Minimum hajj cost fixed at Tk 4.78 lakh

Two official hajj packages for next year have been announced. The announced affordable packag-1 price set at Tk 4,79,242.

AFM Khalid Hossain, Adviser on Religious Affairs, announced this during a press briefing at the ministry on Wednesday (October 30).

The cost of the second package is set at Tk 5,75,680.

The overall expenses for hajj have decreased by Tk 100,598 compared to the previous year.

Pilgrims, who will participate in hajj under the government’s management, will be paid Tk 5,87,387 for the standard package. There is no special hajj package this year.