6 medical colleges renamed dropping Mujib, Hasina

Six government medical colleges across the country have been renamed after their respective districts

Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur, have been renamed showing the respective district names, instead of an individual’s name.

The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday (October 30) issued a circular signed by Dr Md Sarwar Bari, Secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard.

The circular said Colonel Malek Medical College in Manikganj has been renamed as Manikganj Medical College; Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College in Noakhali as Noakhali Medical College, and Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur as Jamalpur Medical College.

Besides, Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Tangail renamed as Tangail Medical College, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur as Faridpur Medical College, and M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur as Dinajpur Medical College, said the circular.