Jatiya Party not involved in Awami League’s misdeeds: GM Quader

A major conspiracy is going on against Jatiya Party (JaPa) terming it “an ally of Awami League,” JaPa Chairman GM Quader has claimed.

“But, we were not involved in any misdeed of Awami League,” he said while speaking at an urgently convened press conference at the Jatiya Party head office at Banani in the capital on Friday (November 1) morning following an attack, vandalism and arson at the party’s central office at Bijoynagar, in the city a day before.

The JaPa chairman said all gave Awami League government legality taking part in the election in 2018. “Jatiya Party was blackmailed (by Awami League) to take part in 2014 and 2024 general elections.”

In this regard, he questioned why it would be considered as “crime” if a political party joined election.? It’s a constitutional right. Information and history have been distorted over the last three general elections.

GM Quader accused former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of “coercing” the Jatiya Party into participating in the elections, adding that they faced unfair treatment and political manipulation.

He also claimed that JaPa had also become the victim of BNP-Awami League’s attacks, cases and intra-party divisions.

The press conference was attended by JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Huque Chunnu and other senior party members.

GM Quader said: “We extended solidarity to students during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. We prayed for them after offering our prayers. But the BNP had hatched conspiracies over the movement.”

He said: “We provided good governance. We did not engage in land grabbing. We pursued development and reforms. As a result, Ershad did not need bodyguards to move around.”

The Jatiya Party chairman alleged that they are not getting fair treatment. “Despite numerous attempts to bury us politically, we have resurfaced. The place we hold in people’s hearts cannot be destroyed by anyone. We receive no protection other than from Allah. We are being criminalised through conspiracy. We will stand with the people of the country, and the Jatiya Party will move forward.

“Those who have not even entered the arena are now criticising us. They think if the Jatiya Party is destroyed, they will capture our votes. Their political maturity is lacking if they think this way.”

On Thursday (October 31) evening, a group of protesters under the banner of “Anti-Fascist Students, Workers, and People” marched towards the Jatiya Party central office at Bijoynagar, where an altercation broke out. Both sides later claimed that they had been attacked first. Brickbats were thrown, and the JaPa office was set on fire, which was subsequently extinguished.

Earlier, the protest group, led by former president of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Bin Yamin Molla, had announced a torch rally from the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University to Bijoynagar, declaring their intention to “encircle” the Jatiya Party office in opposition to “the political actions and alleged conspiracies of the Awami League and Jatiya Party.”

Around 7:00pm, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, posted on Facebook, claiming that JaPa members attacked demonstrators in Bijoynagar and were “displaying weapons.”

He called for the removal of what he described as “national traitors.” A second post by Hasnat announced a march to Bijoynagar at 8:30pm to “eliminate these traitors.”

Around 7:30pm, Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, made a similar post, saying: “We are heading towards Bijoynagar with a march from the Raju Sculpture.”

By 8:15pm, the lower floor of the Jatiya Party office was seen ablaze, which was later extinguished by the Fire Service.