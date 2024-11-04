Ex-minister Shajahan Khan hospitalised

Former minister and labour leader Shajahan Khan was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday afternoon as he fell ill during interrogation.

Inspector Md Faruk, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost, said Shajahan Khan has been admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital for tests due to chest pain.

Members of Detective Branch (DB) brought Shajahan Khan to DMCH on Monday afternoon as he fell ill.

He was first taken to the One-Stop Emergency Centre. Later, he was given an electrocardiogram, or ECG. His blood pressure was elevated to 187/112. Besides, Shajahan has been suffering from diabetes and heart disease, so he was sent to the CCU, said a doctor assigned to the DMCH emergency room.

He said some tests had been ordered for him and a decision on whether to admit him to the hospital depends upon the results of those tests.

Earlier, on Saturday night, Shajahan was brought to the hospital after feeling ill. Later, he was taken back to the Detective Branch offices.

Former shipping minister and AL presidium member Shahjahan Khan was arrested from Dhanmondi area on September 5.

Later, the next day, Shajahan Khan, a former MP from the Madaripur-2 constituency, had been placed on seven-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of Abdul Motalib, 14, in capital’s Dhanmandi area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Meanwhile, several cases were filed against him after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5.