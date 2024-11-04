Gaan Bangla chairman Taposh sent to jail in attempt to murder case

A court in Dhaka has sent Kaushik Hossain Taposh, chairman of Gaan Bangla TV, to jail after showing him arrested in a case filed over an attempt to murder businessman Ishtiaque Mahmud during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after police produced Taposh before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in the case.

Before that, police submitted an application to show Taposh arrested in the case.

The court, however, sent the accused to jail, setting November 6 for holding hearing on the remand plea.

However, the defence filed an application on grounds that their client was falsely implicated in the case.

Meanwhile, Taposh was arrested from Uttara area of the capital early Monday (November 4).

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Ishtiaque took part in the quota reform movement on July 18 in front of Azampur Habibullah High School in Uttara Sector-4 where he was shot.

One bullet hit Ishtiak in the abdomen, and he was taken to Evercare Hospital, where he underwent treatment for his injuries.

On September 29, he filed a case against 126 people, including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun with Uttara East Police Station.