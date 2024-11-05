12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 1

After raising the prices of 12kg of LPG cylinder four consecutive times, the price has been lowered by Tk 1 at consumer level for the month of November.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Tk 1,455 for the month of November, down by Tk 1 from Tk 1,456 the previous month.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new price at the BERC Bhaban at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Tuesday (November 5).

He said the new price will come into effect at 6:00pm.

The BERC chairman said the price of per kg LPG will now be Tk 121.25, down from Tk 121.32.

Prices of other liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders — from 5.5kg to 45kg — will go up proportionately.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was set at Tk 1,456 for the month of October, up by Tk 35 from Tk 1,421 in September.

At the same time, the BERC also reduced the price of autogas (LPG used for motor vehicles). The price of per litre of autogas at the consumer level has been fixed at Tk 66.84 for the month of November which includes value added tax (VAT).