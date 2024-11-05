Chicken Wings and Chickpea Curry

Ingredients:

* Chicken wing — 8 pieces

* Chickpea tin water drained –250 gm

* Green papaya — 250 gm

* Tomato puree– 2tbsp

* Egg — 4 piece

* Ghee –4 tbsp

* Chopped Onion– 2 tbsp

* Ginger & garlic paste — 1 tsp

* Salt and sugar to taste

* Garam Masala — 1 tsp

* Cumin Powder –1 tsp

* Turmeric powder — 1 tsp

* Green chili–6-7 pieces

* Bay leaves — 2-3

Method:

1. First, heat the oil into medium heat and saute the bay leaves and cumin seeds for few seconds.

2. Next, add the chopped shallots and cook until translucent, then add the grated garlic and ginger paste. Stir well until the onions are light brown.

3. Follow with the spices, salt and turmeric. Saute for few seconds then add tomato puree and green papaya cubes. Cook until the green papaya cubes are soft and oil separates.

4. Add the chicken pieces, stir and cook for 2-3 minutes, then add the chickpeas and water.

5. Stir well, close the lid and simmer for 8-10 minutes or cook until the chicken wings and chickpeas are soft and tender. You can add more water if the gravy is too thick.

6. Now stir in green chillies, chopped coriander and garam masala.

7. Turn off the heat and transfer to serving plate. Garnish with chopped coriander and green chillies. Serve with basmati rice, naan, flatbread or chapati.