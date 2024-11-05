Travel ban on ex-lawmaker Mannan

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on former lawmaker Maj (retd) Abdul Mannan over corruption allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jakir Hossain passed this order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mohammad Shamim Khandaker, deputy assistant director of the anti-graft body, filed the plea with the court.

The ACC in its plea said Mannan, also former secretary general of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, during his term as the chairman of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC), had sanctioned Taka 8-crore loan for Telecom Service Limited and embezzled the money, showing that it was disbursed accordingly. The former lawmaker is trying to escape the country to evade justice, the petitioner added.