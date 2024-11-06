‘Child orator’ Rafiqul exempted from 4 DSA cases

Rafiqul Islam Madani, popularly known as ‘Shishu Bokta’, has been exempted from the charges of four cases filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Nur-e Alam passed the order on Wednesday after accepting a plea for the Islamic orator.

Public prosecutor Md Rafikul Islam said the four cases were filed with Tejgaon, Motijheel, Paltan and Gacha Police Station of Gazipur.

As the witnesses could not tell anything against Rafiqul and they do not know anything about the charges so the court after scrutinizing all the facts and documents, relieved him from the charges.

On April 8, 2021, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rafiqul from his house in Netrokona.