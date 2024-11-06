Six more dies of dengue; 1,370 hospitalised in 24hrs

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 326 this year.

During the period, 1, 370 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 259 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 248 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 1, 897 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 67, 138 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.