Govt starts winning people’s trust, confidence

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Prof Dr Mohammad Yunus has started winning people’s trust and confidence, which was shattered during the immediate past regime, mainly because of its inclusive approaches in taking decisions about the state affairs.

Immediately after taking the charge, the interim government took some measures, including reshuffling the administration, taking action against corrupt people, rehabilitation of the victims of July-uprising, formation of reform commissions and restoration of confidence of international communities, especially the development partners.

Talking to BSS, female coordinators and frontline female protesters of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement came up with such evaluation about the 92-day old interim government that came to power on August 8 through a mass upsurge.

They suggested the government to take steps to break market syndicates to bring the commodity prices to tolerable level, ensure security of each citizen, preserve the memories of mass upsurge and make sure proper treatment on injured people.

“Such immediate measures have helped the government earn trust of the countrymen irrespective of their beliefs and ideologies … and it is the most significant success of the interim government,” said Nusrat Tabassum, a key coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

“There was no record of winning such trust and confidence of the common people by any government in the past,” she added.

Nusrat praised the government’s two major approaches—reviewing the decisions or correcting mistakes and giving enough value to the public’s views.

“The previous government used to ignore what common people think or want; rather they used to give very irrational alternatives to whenever demands raised by people on something to change or improve,” she added.

Since the interim government is sympathized to the pro-people issues, the people, with huge expectations and optimism, have been rushing to the student coordinators, protesters, the advisers as well as the government officials for solutions,said Nusrat.

Spokesperson of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Umama Fatima said democracy requires citizen trust in government to function effectively but the country faced a crisis of trust over the last one-and-a-half decade due to the authoritarian approaches of the past regime.

“Keeping trust in the government, the people have been safeguarding the government, which actually has been strengthening the government’s role in fulfilling the countrymen’s expectation of establishing a society free from discrimination,” she added.

For example, Umama said, “During the floods or poor law and order situations, we saw how people stood by the flood victims, sacrificed lives to save others, managed traffic, cleaned streets or spent sleepless nights gathering in groups to maintain law and order”.

Due to the citizen’s trust in the government, she said inflow of remittance has witnessed a rise significantly as the migrant workers are now sending money through banking channels instead of other illegal means, boosting the country’s forex reserves.

However, Umama suggested the government to be more communicative with the general people to beef up reforms for restoring stability and proper working atmosphere in public entities to ensure smooth service delivery.

Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya, a protester who was active in the movement from the very beginning, praised the government for taking opinions from people with diversified backgrounds before formulating policies or taking decisions.

“I’ve never seen that any government was taking people’s opinions irrespective of their beliefs and ideologies the way interim government is taking about various state affairs,” Tanchangya said.

Movement’s coordinator from Eden Mohila College Shahinur Shumi said, “People’s aspirations and expectations are very high to the government as it comes through sacrifices of lives of general people. So, the government should give more focus on pro-people issues”.

Sumi stressed for taking pragmatic initiatives to address price hike of essentials and ensure security of the common people.

The interim government’s immediate and successful responses to some crises, including flood, public security and price hike have helped it earn people’s trust, said Nazifa Jannat, central coordinator from East West University.

“The government should work on priority basis to ensure security of each citizen at each corner of the country and take immediate and stern actions to terminate all the market syndicates from its roots, said Nazifa.

If the government fails to address the problems related to its citizens’ basic needs, it will lose people’s trust,” Nazifa said, adding, “People will lose their patience, if they don’t see visible improvements in solving problems of the people.”