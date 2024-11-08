BNP brings out massive rally marking 7th Nov

BNP brought out a massive colourful rally in the capital on Friday, marking ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Tens of thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, wearing colourful caps, assembled at Nayapaltan since noon, prepared to participate in a large-scale showdown.

Streets and alleys from Kakrail Mosque to Fakirerpool and adjoining areas were packed with BNP supporters, causing traffic disruption in the areas.

After a brief address, party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally around 3:32pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the gathering.

It will proceed towards Manik Mia Avenue, passing through Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban, the Engineering Institute, Shahbagh, Hotel Intercontinental, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, and Farmgate.

The event will conclude with a virtual address by the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, at Manik Mia Avenue.

Carrying banners, festoons, placards, and portraits of the party’s top leaders, BNP activists are chanting slogans demanding elections and the withdrawal of cases against senior party leaders, including Tarique Rahman.

BNP observed ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’ on Thursday, commemorating the ‘civil-military uprising’ of 7 November 1975.

On November 7, 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.