BFF announces Tk1.5 cr bonus for SAFF Champion women’s football team

The newly elected executive committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a reward of Tk1.5 crore for the SAFF champions Bangladesh national women’s football team.

The announcement was made on Saturday following the first meeting of the newly elected 20-member executive committee of BFF, chaired by Tabith Awal, although three members holding different positions were not present.

“Our girls emerged champions in the women’s SAFF two times, so the new committee has decided to give them a reward of Tk1.5 crore,” said Amirul Islam Babu, who spoke to the media as a spokesman of the BFF after the meeting in a press conference on the BFF premises.

“The prize money will be provided from the BFF fund and will be distributed to the entire team, including the coaching staff, as soon as possible,” Amirul, who was made chairman of the BFF Media Committee, added.

While asked about the team’s two-month unpaid salary, the media committee chairman replied, “It is not the issue. They will get it soon.”