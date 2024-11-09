Breathing with Purpose: Lung cancer awareness for a healthier future

# Dr. Asif mujtaba Mahmud, Dr. Kazi Saifuddin Bennoor #

Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, claims millions of lives every year, and its prevalence is rising at an alarming rate in Bangladesh.

As we observe Lung Cancer Awareness Month in 2024, we need to bring this pressing issue to light, educating communities and motivating individuals to take preventive actions.

Globally, lung cancer accounts for approximately 1.8 million deaths each year, with developing nations bearing the brunt of this burden.

In Bangladesh, lung cancer ranks among the top five cancers, contributing to a significant portion of the nation’s cancer-related mortality.

According to recent statistics, around 30-40% of all male cancer patients in Bangladesh suffer from lung cancer, with a rapidly growing incidence rate among females due to increased exposure to environmental and lifestyle risk factors.

These figures paint a somber picture, calling for immediate action in terms of awareness and prevention.

The root causes of lung cancer are both lifestyle-related and environmental. Tobacco smoking remains the leading cause, accounting for over 80% of lung cancer cases worldwide.

In Bangladesh, where smoking rates are notably high, this risk is even more pronounced. Passive smoking, or secondhand smoke exposure, also poses a significant danger, particularly in crowded urban areas.

In addition to smoking, environmental pollutants like industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and indoor air pollution contribute to the development of lung cancer.

In rural areas, where many households still use biomass fuels for cooking, prolonged exposure to smoke further elevates the risk.

These risk factors make it imperative to prioritize awareness, encourage lifestyle changes, and implement stronger environmental regulations.

One of the greatest challenges in combating lung cancer is its tendency to remain undetected until reaching an advanced stage.

Symptoms such as persistent coughing, chest pain, and shortness of breath often go unnoticed or are misattributed to other respiratory conditions.

This is of particular concern in Bangladesh, where access to healthcare still poses a major challenge.

Early diagnosis can be lifesaving, as localized lung cancer has a five-year survival rate of over 55%, compared to 5% for cases detected at advanced stages.

In order to tackle this dismal scenario, regular health check-up is of paramount importance, particularly for high-risk individuals, to improve the chances of early detection.

Lung cancer treatment has advanced significantly in recent years, providing patients with multiple options depending on the stage of cancer and health of the patient.

In cases where surgery is viable, removing the tumor can be highly effective, especially in the early stages.

In addition, the targeted therapy and immunotherapy, though relatively new in Bangladesh, offer promising result.

By offering screening programs, conducting educational workshops, and engaging with communities across the nation, it is important to empower individuals to take proactive measures for their health.

Awareness campaigns can change lives by helping people recognize the dangers of smoking, environmental pollution, and by encouraging annual check-ups to detect lung cancer early.

As we mark Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we urge everyone to take meaningful steps in reducing their risk of lung cancer.

Avoid smoking and seek support to quit if you already smoke, limit exposure to secondhand smoke, and prioritize respiratory health by advocating for cleaner air and a pollution-free environment.

Lung cancer is preventable and treatable, yet it remains a pressing health crisis due to delayed detection and lack of awareness.

Together, let us break the silence surrounding this disease, protect the lives impacted by it, and promote a healthier, cancer-free future for all.

Dr. ASIF MUJTABA MAHMUD

Senior Consultant

Respiratory Medicine

United Hospital Limited

Dr. KAZI SAIFUDDIN BENNOOR

Senior Consultant

Respiratory Medicine

United Hospital Limited