Fascists raising heads again amid negative discourses: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday expressed concerns, saying that the associates of fascists have started resurfacing due to the negative discourses among democratic forces.

“One thing to note is that the fascists have started raising their heads again due to various negative statements and discourses. Unfortunately, some of our media are promoting this, which I believe, will bring no good for people in any way,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion organised by the Youth Forum at the High Court Auditorium.

He urged the media and those conducting negative campaigns to refrain from such actions. “I also urge the youth to take a stand and work to stop this trend.”

Fakhrul said that the only way to overcome the crisis facing the nation is through patience, the completion of necessary state reforms and holding a fair and credible election.

He said everyone should remember one thing that the nation must not miss the opportunity now created through the student-led mass uprising to rebuild the state. “If this opportunity is lost, our very existence as a nation will be endangered. I want to emphasise this point.”

The BNP leader also said that the interim government, which is currently responsible for running the state, has been endorsed by all quarters, including students and politicians. “We entrusted them with this responsibility with the hope that they would clean up the mess created by the Awami League over the past 16 years and organise a credible election. Through that election, we can build the new Bangladesh that the youth aspire to,” he said.

Fakhrul said they are repeatedly talking about the election because they believe no reform initiative can succeed without the active participation of the people. “Such participation is only possible through an elected parliament.”

He also said if parliament can be made effective, it will be possible to ensure democratic culture and practice in the country.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said it is now a challenge for politicians to realise the dreams and desires of the youth, for which they sacrificed so much, including blood, during the student-led mass movement to free the country from fascism.

He stressed the need for state reforms to ensure a balance of power and prevent the resurgence of fascism.

Saki also said that the youth must play a crucial role in keeping the country on the right track of democracy and safeguarding the rights of people.