Man killed and two injured in stabbing

A man has been killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were called to to reports of a number of people stabbed in East Street in Walworth at about 10:40 BST on Sunday.

Three injured people were found with one man dying at the scene. The two other people – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested at the scene.

Cdr Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.”

Detectives are not treating the incident as terrorism.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the man who was killed and inform his family.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch,” Cdr Stevens added.