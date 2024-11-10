Missing girl Muntaha’s body recovered after 7 days

Police have recovered the body of six-year-old Muntaha, who went missing near her house on November 3, from a pond in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila.

Muntaha Aktar Jerin was daughter of Shamim Ahmed, resident of Bharafoud village under Birdal union.

Kanaighat Police Station’s OC Md Abdul Awal confirmed that the body was retrieved from the pond near her house around 4AM on Sunday.

There were marks of injuries on the body and her throat was tied with ropes, he said, suspecting that the body was thrown into the pond after she had been murdered.

The victim’s father alleged that Muntaha was abducted in a planned way while they lodged a general diary with the police station in this regard.

Muntaha had been missing since November 3, the day she went out in the afternoon to play with other children. Despite searches through the area family members failed to trace her.

The family also took to the social media seeking public help to find out the girl. They announced a bounty of Tk 1,00, 000 for anyone who finds her.