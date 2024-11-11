New commerce adviser pledges to improve lives of citizen

Sheikh Bashir Uddin, the newly appointed Commerce Adviser, has pledged to address economic challenges and improve the standard of living for citizens. Speaking at a meeting with officials at the Ministry of Commerce on Monday, he outlined his commitment to tackling inflation and enhancing the country’s trade efficiency.

The meeting, held in the ministry’s conference room, marked Bashir Uddin’s first interaction with senior officials following his swearing-in as adviser on Sunday evening.

During his address, Bashir acknowledged the widespread economic pressure caused by inflation, emphasizing that while the nominal value of money has risen, people’s purchasing power has diminished.

He underscored the need for teamwork and realistic expectations in addressing these challenges. “We will work together. You will find me as a supportive colleague, and I will do my best to enhance the effectiveness of your work with fairness and to the best of my abilities,” he assured ministry officials.

Bashir Uddin also emphasized the importance of expanding trade and business to counter economic challenges. “If we can expand business and trade, and apply our utmost efficiency, we can achieve positive results. I expect extra effort from all of you, and I will also work hard alongside you to make that happen,” he added.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Commerce Secretary Mohammad Selim Uddin, Additional Secretary (Administration) Kazi Mozammel Hossain, Additional Secretary (Export) Mohammad Navid Shafiullah, Director General of the Trade Organization Division Mohammad Abdur Rahim Khan, and Additional Secretary of the WTO Division Dr. Nazneen Kausar Chowdhury.