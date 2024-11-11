‘There will be no food crisis, if safely harvest Aman rice from the north’

New Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar has said the government has taken measures to import rice to counter the recent Aman crop losses caused by recent flood.

The adviser disclosed the decision while talking to reporters at the secretariat after joining office on Monday.

He said Aman crops suffered losses, prompting the government to take necessary measures. “I have been informed of the steps taken to tackle this issue. I believe we are on the right track,” he said, reports UNB.

The food adviser said in addition to private imports, the government also stocks food supplies to stabilise the market during shortages.

He noted that the government removed all taxes on rice imports by private companies and took further steps for timely shipments.

The ministry is actively working to prevent artificial food crises by injecting government stock into the market when necessary. “These efforts will continue and be strengthened.”

He expressed optimism for a secure harvest in the northern region, often referred to as the country’s “food basket.” “If we can safely harvest Aman rice from the north, there will be no food crisis.”

In response to questions about political pressures over national election, the adviser assured that the government maintains communication and dialogue with political parties, reiterating the Chief Adviser’s commitment to a stable environment for governance and food security.