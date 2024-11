35 killed, dozens injured as driver rams sports centre in south China

Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd in China’s Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday, report news agencies.

Zhuhai is currently hosting China’s prestigious airshow.

While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people.

A 62-year-old driver has been detained, police said. It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City.