Yoga, dance moves, and a healthier mind: Sonia Hossain’s wellness secrets

The pandemic lockdown took a heavy toll on our mental and emotional health, but Sonia Hossain, a passionate dancer, turned to movement as her path to healing. Now, she’s sharing that path with others, using dance and yoga as tools for well-being and resilience. In this interview with Star Lifestyle, Sonia shares her journey from casual dancer to certified Zumba instructor and the powerful role physical movement can play in nurturing mental and emotional health — no matter one’s age.

My journey with dance started back in 1991, when I joined the YWCA for a short while, at the age of six. I learned the Dance Namaskar, but with a working mother and a busy school schedule, I didn’t get the chance to pursue formal training.

However, I always felt a strong connection to rhythm and movement and would often be called upon to dance at parties or gatherings.

Later, in 2011, I took Zumba classes in the UK while studying, though it was purely for fun at the time. It wasn’t until 2020, during the lockdown, that I began making dance videos with a friend who’s a choreographer, and for the first time, I realised how deeply passionate I was about dance. This experience motivated me to finally pursue dance with intent, leading me to Mumbai in 2023, where I trained under incredible mentors, earning my Zumba license.