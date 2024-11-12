Yunus engages with global leaders at COP29 to address climate crisis

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday had brief interactions separately with a number of leaders as COP29, UN’s biggest climate conference, is underway.

Prof Yunus met with Prime Minister Daniel Risch of Liechtenstein and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan, reports UNB.

He also met with President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives and President Denis Becriovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Chief Adviser also met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Global leaders and diplomats from across the world are joining the annual climate summit to discuss how to avoid increasing threats from climate change in a place that was one of the birthplaces of the oil industry.

The Chief Adviser on Monday evening arrived in Baku to attend the COP29, which is seen as a “pivotal opportunity” to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Prof Yunus, who is leading a small delegation, is scheduled to return home on November 14.