Not everything needs reform, parliament will carry out those tasks: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, as a nation, we should not be intolerant, we should be tolerant. It is true that the garbage of 17 years cannot be removed in 17 days or 17 months. The interim government should give time for this. We have repeatedly said that there is not much need to do all the reforms. The elected parliament will do the reforms.

Talking to journalists at his residence in Thakurgaon district town on Wednesday, the BNP leader said that the proportional representation electoral system is not feasible in the context of Bangladesh.

“We’re not concerned about Awami League’s participation in the upcoming election. Our worry is about when the next election will be held, as the current interim government has not yet presented any roadmap for the polls,” he said.

Fakhrul also said the government has formed a committee to reform the electoral system, which has already sent the BNP a letter. “We’re working on it and will provide our feedback very soon. What we have emphasised is that, in the current context, what is most needed in Bangladesh is a free, fair and acceptable election.”

He said they have repeatedly talked about the need to make the electoral system suitable for elections and create a level playing field. “An elected government and an elected parliament are crucial to addressing the country’s political and economic crises. This is the point we have been stressing again and again.”

The BNP leader said India, which has provided shelter to Sheikh Hasina, the main architect of fascism, is carrying out various harmful campaigns against Bangladesh. “We should be cautious about this, or else, as a nation, we will face great danger.”

Fakhrul said the number of advisers to the interim government has reached 21, as there are no specific rules regarding the number of advisers. “They can be appointed as needed to run the country,” he explained.

The BNP leader said the decision on who will be appointed as an adviser, or who will not, is entirely the responsibility of the Chief Adviser, Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus. “However, I would like to request him to be careful in ensuring that controversial people are not inducted into the advisory council,” Fakhrul said.

Stating that the fascist Awami League government has successfully divided the nation, the BNP leader said, “We want to eliminate this division and create a united nation. In a democratic society, there will be different opinions. But on the fundamental issues of Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, democracy, and people’s rights, there must be unity.”

He also said the interim government must be given time, as it is not possible to clear 17 years of mess in 17 days or 17 months. “For this, those of you who are in the government have less responsibility. When a democratic government comes, that parliament will carry out those tasks.”