5 hurt in anti-discrimination student movement factional clash in Sunamganj

At least five students were injured in a clash between two factions of the anti-discrimination student movement in Sunamganj town on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurs as a group of students, who were reportedly deprived in the new committee, equipped with local weapons attacked a meeting organised for newly formed committee at the District Shilpakala Academy complex around 2PM.

Both groups threw brick bats towards each other, leaving five people injure.

Tanvir Ahmed, one of the students who was deprived in the committee, alleged that the committee excluded them from committee posts in Sunamganj. So they went there to discuss over the issue. But they were obstructed to enter the Academy complex.

Meanwhile, Iman Doza Ahmed, district convener of the movement, said if they have any opinion regarding the forming new committee, they have to contact the central committee. There was meeting of the new committee but a group of students went to spot and create anarchy in a pre-planned way. They condemned the attack.

Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sunamganj Sadar Police Station, has said that on information both police and army personnel went to the spot and control the situation.