Chief Adviser returns home after joining COP29 in Baku

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home on Thursday evening wrapping up his Baku tour to attend the global climate meet titled “Conference of Parties-29 (COP29),” reports BSS.

“A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:00pm,” CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

On the first day of his tour to Azerbaijan on November 12, the Chief Adviser passed a busy day joining the opening session of COP29 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and meeting at least 20 top leaders of countries across the globe and heads of international agencies.

He met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish First Lady at the summit of the world leaders at the COP29 venue.

The Chief Adviser also met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; and Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal.

Prof Yunus also met the Prime Minister of Belgium, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Bosnia Herzegovina, President of Rwanda, Prime Minister of Albania, President of Montenegro, Prime Minister of Barbados, Vice Presidents of Brazil and Iran, President of FIFA, and Director General of IOM.

On the second of the summit, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus addressed the Opening Session of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in COP29, calling for creating a new life-style based on zero waste and zero carbon aiming to protect the planet from climatic catastrophes.

He joined a LDC high-level meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

On Wednesday, Prof Yunus also joined a number of events on the sidelines of COP29.

On Thursday (today), the Chief Adviser met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev at the COP29 climate summit venue.

Besides, he held a meeting with former British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the COP29.

Lu Alckmin, wife of vice president of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin, called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at the venue of the COP29 global climate summit on Thursday.