Woman claims to lose belly fat in 21 days with veggies in lunch

Anushka Singh, a fitness coach and nutritionist, took to Instagram to share that she reduced her belly fat in just 21 days, and she achieved the same by switching her lunch options to healthy, homemade and simple meals. Losing belly fat in three weeks is possible, according to her.

On August 9, the fitness influencer decided to reduce her belly fat by switching to healthy vegetarian meals during lunch. According to her post, by August 31, she had shed quite a few inches. She included six healthy vegetarian lunch options in her daily meal plan, including salads for fibre intake, protein options like cottage cheese and different pulses, and carbs like ruti and rice, reports Hindustan Times.

The first meal option included salad (cucumber and carrots), cottage cheese (100 gm) with capsicum, and white rice (60 gm), which constituted 375 calories. The second meal had 551 calories and included beetroot curd raita, boiled black-eyed peas or Lobia (50 gm), and pulse made of pigeon pea with white rice.

The third lunch option had 100 gm raw cottage cheese, 2 tablespoons curd, 100 gm cheakpea curry, one chapti and cucumber). As per Anushka, it had 521 calories. The fourth meal included sprouts with rice and white-eyed peas, cucumber and one bowl of red kidney bean curry, and had 475 calories. The fifth lunch option included cucumber salad, stir-fried veggies with sprouts, and two semolina chapti. It had 330 calories.

Lastly, Anushka’s sixth lunch option included cucumber slices, 100 gm cottage cheese curry, and 120 gm quinoa. It included 451 calories.

Weight loss is a subjective journey depending on a person’s health, finances, mental health, and medical issues. While this meal plan worked for Anushka, there’s no guarantee that it would be suitable for anyone. However, the meal choices included healthier alternatives. Therefore, before adopting any routine, one should consult with a professional.