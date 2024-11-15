Celebrating The 15th Year of Best of The British Bangladeshi Community

Mirror Desk :

The British Bangladeshis have made their own place in multicultural Britain with contributions in their respective fields and have been playing a major role in the growth of this country. The British Bangladeshi Who’s Who publication emphasises the success of the Bangladeshi community and showcases it to both the British and Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Colonel James Sunderland, the former MP of Bracknell Conservative Party, said this in the speech of the chief guest at the 15th edition of the publication and award ceremony of ‘British Bangladeshi Who’s Who at the Meridian Grand Hall in London on Tuesday, November 12.

He said, British-Bangladeshi Who’s Who has honored eight British-Bangladeshis who are moving forward with extraordinary success in their respective professions.

Earlier this year’s publication was unveiled by Colonel James Sunderland, Channel S founder Mahee Ferdous Jalil, Who’s Who founder Abdul Karim Gani, Pearl Advertising director Ahad Ahmed and Who’s Who executive editor Suhana Ahmed.

273 British-Bangladeshi success stories have been included in this publication. This year’s publication has added the contribution of new talent.

Innovation has enriched this publication, By adding a third generation of British-Bangladeshis, Who’s Who has grown in stature, embellished with the contributions of newcomers.

While expressing their feelings, this year’s awardees said, Who’s Who award is really an honor and pride. This is recognition of our work. From its inception, the British-Bangladeshi Who’s Who has been memorializing the stalwarts of the community by documenting their significant contributions – something that generations to come will know about us.

Abdul Karim Gani, editor of British-Bangladeshi Who’s Who, said that the senior and young members of the Bangladeshi community in Britain have been playing a unique role in the British community. Everyone can easily know about community contribution from this publication.

Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who said, “The publication and the gala event has become well-known within the British Bangladeshi community. I like many of our supporters and well-wishers look forward to reading the profiles and attending the gala event. “The reasoning behind the publication is two-fold: Firstly, it provides inspirational role models for other members of our community, especially the youths.’’

“Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, at a time when various factions of the media and society are questioning the value of migration, this publication serves to highlight the extensive and remarkable contributions that British Bangladeshis are making here.

I hope you enjoy this year’s publication and appreciate the success of our award winners and I hope you will continue to support us for many years to come.

Organized in collaboration with Meridian Grand and Work Permit Cloud, this year’s event was hosted by popular presenters Barrister Nadia Ali and Barrister Anwar Miah.

This year’s awardees are- Jalal Rajan Uddin (Politics and Social Service), Abdul Haque (Technology and Media), Sabbir Jamee (Business and Social Service), Yasmin Harun BEM (Sports and Charity), Alaur Rahman (Music), Ashiqur Rahman (Tourism), Karim Miah Shamim (Catering & Property) and Shams Uddin Khan (Education).

Mayor of Harrow Council Salim Chowdhury, Speaker of Tower Hamlets Saif Uddin Khaled, Mayor of Newham Rahima Rahman, Mayor of Camden Samata Khatun, Mayor of Lowestoft Town Council Nasima Begum, Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Moin Quadri, Mayor of Burnley Shah Hossain, Stapleford Mayor Rahe Ali, Channel S founder Mahee Ferdous Jalil and others were present as guests in this grand event.

On the occasion, Nikita Mulchandani, director of Meridian Grand, Imam Uddin Ahmed President of UKBBCI Midland Region and Abdul Karim Goni, founder of British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, presented the award to Jalal RajanUddin.

Former MP of Bracknell Conservative Party Colonel James Sunderland, Barrister Lutfur Rahman of Work Permit Cloud and Tarek Mahmud Director of Apex Accountancy presented the award to Abdul Haque.

Harrow Council Mayor Salim Chowdhury, Renewable Energy Company Director Prabu Sarmender and Al Mostafa Welfare Trust Managing Director MS Sadaf Javid, presented the award to Sabbir Jamee.

Channel S founder Mahee Ferdous Jalil, Tower Hamlets Speaker Saif Uddin Khaled, Newham Mayor Rahima Rahman and Saima Hossain of Euro Foods Group, presented the award to Yasmin Harun BEM.

Camden Mayor Samata Khatun, Square Mile Insurance Jan Knight and ACC Tax Director Tapan Saha, presented the award to Alaur Rahman.

Lowestoft Town Council Mayor Nasima Begum, Impress media Director Koys Uddin and G10 Design and Printers Director Jorid Miah, presented the award to Ashiqur Rahman.

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Moin Quadri, Director of Dream Spa Mohammad Kuddus and MQ Hasan Solicitors Founder Barrister Mohammad Kamrul Hasan presented the award to Karim Miah Shamim

Cllr Shah Hossain Mayor of Burnley, Mayor of Stapleford Rahee Ali, JMG Air Cargo Director Monir Ahmed and M Syed Altab presented the award to Shams Uddin Khan.

During the award ceremony, the guest-audience was memorized by his memoirs and stories in an aesthetic presentation. The audience was enthralled with songs by Tanzina Ruma, an artist from Bangladesh and Shiblu Rahman, Jayita Chowdhury from uk

The 2024 publication and gala dinner is sponsored and supported by numerous organisations and businesses, and in association with Meridian Grand and in partnership with Work Permit Cloud.

The event will be managed byPearl Advertising.

The media partners of the gala dinner includes: Channel S TV, G10 Design & printers, Impress Media.

The chosen official charity partner for this year’s event is Al Mustafa Welfare Trust.

The event issupported by Renewable Energy Company uk Limited,Euro food Group,Square Mile Insurance Services,Apex Accountancy,M Q Hasan Solicitors,Dream Spas, Acc Tex Consultancy,Lancers Solicitors, JMG Air Cargo, Eurasia food service.

Also advertisers include Vantage Accident management, Print Art for U, Kushiara Travels, Digicom, Carplanet, Midnight Garden, Bangla Town Cash & curry, Explore world Trad, Oldham GTA LTD.