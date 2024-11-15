Gold price cut by Tk 1,680 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association, BAJUS, has reduced the price of 22 carat gold by Tk 1,680 to Tk 1,34,509 per bhori.

Besides, 21-carat gold was cut by Tk 1,580 to 1,28,397 a bhori (11.664 grams), 18-carat by Tk 1,364 to Tk 1,10,062, and gold of traditional method by Tk 1,178 to Tk 90,233 respectively, BAJUS said in a statement on Thursday.

The association said it cut the prices following a decrease in the price of pure gold in the local market.

The new prices will come into effect from Friday.

Earlier on November 13, BAJUS decreased the price of 22 carat gold by Tk 2,519 to Tk 1,36,189 per bhori.