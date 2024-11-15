Is your Mayonnaise habit harmful?

Mayonnaise is a beloved condiment. From kebabs to French fries, mayonnaise is a dear dip, and most of us cannot do without it. But, when not preserved properly, mayonnaise can lead to a number of food-borne diseases.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dietician Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics pronounced, “There are several varieties available in the market, including: Egg-Based Mayonnaise that is traditionally produced with egg yolks, oil, vinegar, or lemon juice to get a rich, creamy texture. Despite its delicious flavor, it needs to be preserved properly to prevent any foodborne infections.”

Eating too much mayonnaise can be bad for your health. Dietitian Vaishali Verma explained the short-term and long-term effects of mayonnaise.

Short-terms risks of having mayonnaise

Food poisoning: Homemade mayo made from raw eggs carries a food poisoning risk especially from salmonella bacteria. Although commercial and readily available mayo is often made with pasteurised eggs, improper handling or storage also allows for bacterial growth.

Digestive disorders: Mayo has a high-content of fat which sometimes upsets the stomach, causing bloating, indigestion and even nausea at times.

Allergic reactions: Some people have egg allergy or sensitivities that may trigger allergic reactions whenever they eat mayonnaise.

Long-terms risks of having mayonnaise

Risk of heart disease: As mayo has more saturated and trans-fat constituents, it contributes to increased cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease

Weight gain: When taken in large quantities, the high calorie and fat content of mayo can lead to weight gain.

High blood pressure: High levels of omega -6 fatty acids within mayo can elevate blood pressure levels gradually.

Healthy alternatives to consider

Greek yogurt: A creamy Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in calories. It goes very well with salads, sandwiches as well as a great dip.

Hummus: Made from chickpeas, it is a high-protein, and high-fiber spread. It goes well in sandwiches and even wraps.

Avocado mayonnaise: Avocado has many healthy fats and can be mashed into making a creamy spread for sandwiches, wraps and other food items.