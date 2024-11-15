Tea workers stage protest demanding overdue wages in Sylhet

Hundreds of tea workers took to the streets of Sylhet on Friday, demanding immediate payment of unpaid wages and rations.

The protest, organized by the Sylhet District branch of the Bangladesh Trade Union Centre, underscored the severe financial and humanitarian crisis facing thousands of tea estate workers in the region.

The rally, presided over by Abul Kalam Azad, acting president of the Sylhet District Trade Union Centre, called for urgent government intervention. The protest began at 2:00 pm from Keane Bridge and moved through Zindabazar, with workers chanting slogans and holding placards that highlighted their plight.

Speakers at the rally urged the government and tea estate authorities to act swiftly to resolve the crisis. “Our struggle is not merely for wages; it’s for survival and dignity,” declared one labor leader, emphasizing the desperation of the workers who have gone nearly three months without wages or rations. Despite previous actions, including a 26-day continuous strike and appeals to the government, workers claim that no tangible solutions have been provided.

The protest highlighted the impact of wage delays on over 12,000 workers and their families from 12 National Tea Company (NTC) estates, with an estimated 40,000-50,000 people now facing starvation. “At a time when living costs are soaring, we are denied even the meager daily wage of Tk 178.50. How can we survive?” a protester asked, reflecting the growing frustration among the labor force.

In addition to demanding overdue wages, the protesters criticized broader issues such as irregular rations, delayed provident fund contributions, and discriminatory wage practices. They also demanded the establishment of a fair minimum wage structure for 2023-24, regular payment of wages, and full rations for families.

Key labor leaders, including Harinarayan Hazra, general secretary of the Moulvibazar Tea Workers Union, spoke passionately about the need for systemic change, emphasizing land rights and democratic labor laws.

The protest concluded with a call for unity and a commitment to continue the movement until the workers’ demands are met.