Army, BOA to give Tk 1cr to SAFF women champions

The Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) have announced a reward of Tk 1 crore for the Bangladesh women’s football team, who recently won the SAFF Championship in Nepal.

The decision was taken on Saturday in the BOA Executive Committee meeting, chaired by Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

BOA Executive Committee member and Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor informed this after the meeting.

He said Army will give Tk 50 lakh while BOA will give Tk50 lakh to the two-time SAFF champions.

The new BOA president made the announcement following the meeting, he added.