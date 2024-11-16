Austrian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Austrian Ambassador to Bangladesh, stationed in New Delhi, Dr Katharina Wieser, met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday.

The meeting, which lasted for about an hour, began at 12:30 pm at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell.

Honorary Consul of Austria to Bangladesh and BNP Chairperson’s Foreign Advisory Committee Member Tasvir Ul Islam was present at the meeting.

The discussions reportedly covered various issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and Austria, Sayrul said, without elaborating on specific topics.