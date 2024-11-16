Bangladesh clinch thrilling victory over Maldives

Bangladesh’s national football team secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Maldives in their final match of the year, at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday.

Al thanks to a stoppage-time goal by substitute Papun Singh, a midfielder for Abahani Limited, was brought on in the second half as a substitute for Sohel Rana. Just when it seemed like the match would end in a 1-1 draw, Papun scored the decisive goal in injury time, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The Maldives had initially led the series, having beaten Bangladesh 1-0 on Wednesday, marking their first-ever victory in Bangladesh.

However, this win allowed the red-and-green team to finish the series on a high note, restoring pride and ending the year with a well-celebrated triumph.