Germany pulverise Bosnia 7-0 to seal top spot in Nations League group

Germany dismantled visitors Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 on Saturday with a statement win and two goals apiece from Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst to secure top spot in their Nations League group A3 with a game to spare.

The Germans, who had already qualified for next year’s quarter-finals of the competition, took the lead with in-form Jamal Musiala’s looping header after only 90 seconds.

They doubled it with striker Kleindienst’s first Germany goal in the 23rd minute after he turned in Robert Andrich’s shot.

Kai Havertz twice came close before getting on the scoresheet in the 37th after a quick one-two with Wirtz, who bagged Germany’s fourth goal five minutes after the restart with a dipping free kick that caught Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj off guard.

With Bosnia’s defence in complete disarray and unable to handle their opponents’ speed, the hosts showed no signs of easing off and kept pouring forward.

Wirtz tapped in at the far post in the 57th for his second goal of the evening before substitute Leroy Sane made it half a dozen goals for Germany nine minutes later.

The Bosnians’ misery was complete in the 79th when Kleindienst slid in to make it 7-0.

The Germans, who travel to Budapest to face Hungary on Tuesday for their last group match, are on an unassailable 13 points with Netherlands in second place.