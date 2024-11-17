UK wants Prof Yunus to lay out his vision

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, said on Sunday that the United Kingdom expects Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to outline his vision for how events will unfold, as the government is committed to promoting national reconciliation.

After her meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she said the UK will seek to support the people of Bangladesh as they move forward in the next phase, reports UNB.

In reply to a question asking whether there will be a level playing field for all political parties in the changed political scenario, she said: “Of course, and we expect Prof Yunus to lay out his vision for how all that will unfold.”

West said they know that the interim government in Bangladesh has committed to restoring peace and order, ensuring accountability and promoting national reconciliation, and it has the full support of the UK government in these objectives.

Responding to a question about BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman’s return, the British Minister said that they did not discuss individual cases but emphasized their desire to support the government, particularly during this transitional period.

“We want to support the interim government in all the work it is undertaking,” she said.

“We are aware of the strong people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and the UK,” the minister added.

During her meeting with the foreign affairs adviser, she expressed her support for the interim government’s commitment to building a better democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.

“We have a very strong and steadfast friendship with the people of Bangladesh. We aim to build on this strong partnership, strengthening ties and progressing towards a democratic future,” West said.

From economics and trade to security, migration, and climate change, she highlighted the extensive cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of continuing their collaborative efforts.

The UK minister, who arrived on Saturday, said that the people of Bangladesh deserve a pathway to a “peaceful future and accountability” after a challenging few months.

“I am here to discuss how the UK can best support the work of the interim government in stabilizing its economy and advancing towards a peaceful and democratic future,” she said.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, she expressed satisfaction in announcing an additional £10 million to build appropriate shelter for refugees and provide essential services, including food, medical supplies, and education for children.

Her visit marks the first official UK ministerial visit to Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government in August.

She discussed the UK’s ongoing support for political and economic reforms, security, trade cooperation, and UK-Bangladesh migration.

The British minister emphasized that Bangladesh and the UK share a unique and historic partnership, rooted in people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values.

The visit also includes meetings with political and business leaders, as well as civil society representatives.

Catherine West said: “The UK supports the interim government’s efforts to build a more prosperous and democratic future for the people of Bangladesh.”

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said: “I am delighted to welcome UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West to Bangladesh.”

This visit is expected to deepen and broaden the UK’s economic and security partnership with Bangladesh, according to the high commissioner.

“Bangladesh is currently undergoing a transformation, and as a longstanding friend, the UK will assist in the economic and political reforms that will support Bangladesh’s continued social and economic growth as it moves toward an inclusive and democratic future,” Cooke added.

The UK’s support has also included the deployment of a specialized medical team to care for individuals critically injured during protests over the summer.

Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them in Bangladesh will receive essential assistance and services through new UK funding.

Bangladeshis affected by natural disasters this year will also benefit from UK-funded aid.

Since the establishment of the interim government in August 2024, the UK has consistently supported the interim government’s efforts on accountability and creating a pathway to an inclusive democratic future for Bangladesh.

The UK minister will meet with student leaders and political parties to discuss the UK’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic recovery.

Additionally, she will engage with business leaders to explore ways the UK government can continue to foster strong ties and boost mutually beneficial trade and investment.

The recently announced UK funding has already provided food to 200,000 Rohingya refugees for a three-month period.

Further support will now be provided to Rohingya refugees, including clean water, hygiene and sanitation services, primary healthcare, protection services, and shelter materials.

The UK will also provide assistance to those impacted by natural disasters in Bangladesh earlier this year.