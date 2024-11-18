‘Assisted Dying’ bill will be introduced in the British Parliament, calling for a vote against

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

In the UK, a person suffering from a long-term illness can ensure their own death by taking medication prescribed by a doctor if they wish. A bill called ‘Assisted Dying’ has been introduced in the British Parliament to legalize voluntary death.

If the bill becomes law, sick people will be able to die by taking medicine, which is considered suicide in Islam. People of different religions, Muslims and non-Muslims, have taken a stand against the bill.

The bill will be tabled in Parliament for second reading on November 29. MPs have been urged to take a stand against the bill that day. In addition, British-Bangladeshis from all walks of life in the UK have been requested to write letters to their MPs and urge them to vote against the bill.



This call was made from a press conference organized by Thirteen River Trust and Muslim Burial Fund at London Bangla Press Club office on Friday (November 15) afternoon.

Eden Care Program Manager Nadira Huda, Thirteen Rivers Trust Abu Mumin, Muslim Burial Fund Manager Yusuf Khan and MBF Ambassador Aminur Chowdhury spoke at the press conference.

In the press conference, they said – the proposed bill states that those diagnosed with a long-term illness with a life expectancy of six months or less. If the bill becomes law, they will be able to die with a doctor’s advice.

The Act will have a significant impact on minorities, people on low incomes, disabled people and people with mental health problems in the UK. Moreover, a disabled or mentally challenged person may feel burdened by his family. So the family may push him to death.

Abu Mumin said, the elderly population is very neglected in the Bangladeshi community in Britain. In many cases, children do not want to take care of their parents. So when a mother or father is suffering from a long-term illness and the family members are not around, he or she may agree to die through medication.

He said, this law is currently in force in various countries including Canada and the Netherlands. Immigrants, Muslims, minority communities in Canada are taking advantage of this law in most cases. Because this category of people are victims of health discrimination due to various reasons.

The law in the Netherlands is now being extended further. Earlier there were only people with long-term diseases who were interested in dying through medication, now the same law is being applied to other diseases as well. For example, people suffering from mental problems and 12-year-olds can also die voluntarily.

Abu Mumin also said, a very terrible thing is that doctors will give medicine to make different parts of the body useless. So it will take a long time to die after taking the medicine. Moreover, many may not die after taking the medicine.

So they have to spend their days in intense pain between life and death. Therefore, we call upon the MPs not to pass this anti-Islamic, anti-humanity bill in Parliament.

He said, “We are calling on British Bangladeshis of all walks of life living in the UK to write to their local MPs, so that MPs refrain from voting in favor of the bill.”