Minister-level meeting on climate change to be held in Jan: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said a minister-level meeting to discuss the risks of climate change will be held in January 2025, with representatives from Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh in attendance.

She, however, didn’t disclose the location of the meeting.

Adviser Rizwana said this following a bilateral meeting with Nepal’s Environment Minister, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, at the ongoing World Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday, reports UNB.

The meeting will focus on discussions related to mitigation, adaptation, and loss and damage due to climate change, she said, adding that Nepal is interested in supplying more hydropower to Bangladesh.

She emphasized the need for discussions with Bhutan, Nepal, and India for this process.

Moreover, the environment adviser stressed the importance of collaboration among South Asian countries in tackling loss and damage caused by climate change.

She pointed out that smaller countries are much less capable of addressing the impacts of climate change compared to larger nations.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister echoed these sentiments, saying that the effects of climate change in South Asia are nearly identical across countries. Climate change knows no borders, and in addressing its impacts, all nations must work together.

Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, along with other officials, were present there.