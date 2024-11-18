Wes Streeting MP Visits Beehive Prep School to discuss Local Litter

Wes Streeting, MP for Redbridge and recently appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, visited Beehive Prep School following a heartfelt letter writing campaign by pupils, expressing concerns about litter on nearby streets. It is just one step on the school’s journey to becoming a ‘Gold Award Rights Respecting School’.

The campaign was the brainchild of Timothy Brough, who is responsible for the school’s links with the local community.

Jamie Gurr, Headmaster, praised Wes Streeting’s engagement: “It’s wonderful that our MP took time out of his busy schedule to come and see what is happening on the streets of Redbridge. Teaching children about rubbish, pollution, and sustainability is essential for their education and a green future.”

Wes Streeting MP said in his talk to the children that he was committed to working for a cleaner, litter-free Redbridge, saying he was pleased to hear from the pupils and would prioritise their concerns with the local council and in government.

During the visit, 6 year old Zyan Haque voiced his appreciation: “I am so glad the local MP came to listen to our views—we need to take care of our local environment and understand how to deal with rubbish.”