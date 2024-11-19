Perhaps, conspiracy goes on somewhere else: Tarique Rahman

Calling upon the party leaders and workers to remain cautious about conspiracy, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said, “We have been telling you frequently that conspiracy has not stopped. Perhaps, you also understand it reading the newspapers of the last couple of days. Certainly, conspiracy is going on somewhere. So, awareness will have to be created among people. They will have to be kept beside you, and you will also be have to stay beside them.”

Tarique Rahman stated it while speaking at a daylong workshop on Tuesday afternoon. BNP organized the workshop at Diploma Engineers Institution Auditorium at Kakrail in the capital.

Joining the workshop from London virtually, Tarique Rahman said, “Accountatibily is ensured through voting in a democratic civilized country. Numerous leaders and workers have either been subjected to enforced disappearance or murdered to realise the voting rights. Now, you will have to establish the voting rights of people at any cost.”

The BNP Acting Chairman observed that if the politics of a country becomes sick, the economy of that country will also become sick. “If the politics and economy of a country become sick, education, health, judiciary and administration of that country will also become sick. People will not get any benefit. So, the first task of BNP will be to establish the political rights of people first and then ensure accountability.”

Earlier in the morning, BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan inaugurated the workshop. On the first day, the Dhaka divisional training workshop was held. BNP Chairperson’s advisory council member Ismail Jabiullah, BNP Media Cell’s convener Moudud Hossain Alamgir, and other leaders of the party addressed the opening session.