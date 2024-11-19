Police foil Saad’s supporters’ attempt to march to CA’s residence

A faction of the Tablighi Jamaat, supporting Indian preacher Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, attempted to march to the Chief Adviser’s residence this morning, demanding his participation in the upcoming Bishwa Ijtema.

Police intercepted the group in front of the Chief Justice’s residence, preventing them from advancing further.

“Around 10 am, thousands of Saad supporters marched towards the Chief Adviser’s residence but were stopped near the Chief Justice’s residence due to police barricades,” a senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told UNB.

Unable to continue their march, a delegation of four to five from the group submitted a memorandum at the Chief Adviser’s residence before dispersing peacefully, the police official said.

Eyewitnesses said that the Saad supporters began gathering outside Kakrail Mosque early in the morning. By 9 am, the gathering had grown into a full-fledged protest, with participants chanting slogans calling for Maulana Saad’s inclusion in the second phase of the Ijtema.

The Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest Islamic congregations in the world, will be held in two phases: the first from January 31 to February 2, and the second from February 7 to 9. The call for Maulana Saad’s participation in the second phase comes amid ongoing internal divisions within the Tablighi Jamaat.

In anticipation of the demonstration, security measures were intensified around Kakrail Mosque, Kakrail intersection, and the Chief Adviser’s residence. Police forces were deployed to maintain order and prevent any escalation.