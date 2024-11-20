Dozens sued including 10 journos in Sreemangal

A case has been filed at Sreemangal Police Station in Moulvibazar against 57 individuals, including 10 journalists and 50-60 unnamed persons, on charges of exploding cocktails in June 2020.

The complaint was lodged Monday night by BNP Publicity Secretary of Moulvibazar and ex-general secretary of Sreemangal Upazila Press Club M Idris Ali.

Confirming the case, Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam of Sreemangal Police Station told that one suspect, Chowdhury Bhaskar, vice president of the press club and RTV district correspondent, had been arrested.

“The investigation is ongoing, and other suspects remain at large,” he said.

In his case statement, plaintiff Idris Ali said in June 2020, while distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the Covid pandemic at the press club under the directives of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Awami League men hurled explosives and fired blank bullets to harm Idris and others present. He claimed the attackers then locked the press club’s main gate, forcing him and his companions to escape through a back exit.

He was then expelled from the press club and declared persona non grata in Sreemangal, reads the statement.

Idris also alleged that defamatory posters containing fabricated information about his family were circulated, preventing his three daughters from continuing their education in the town.

“I faced injustice because the Awami League was in power. Now that the judicial system has been reformed, I have filed this case,” Idris told.

The journalists named in the case include Bishwajyoti Chowdhury, president of the Sreemangal press club; Dipankar Bhattacharjee Liton, Bangladesh Pratidin correspondent; Imam Hossain Sohel, The Daily Jugoveri correspondent; and senior journalist Mamun Ahmed, among others.

Bishwajyoti denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated.

“The claims of gunfire and explosions are entirely false. Such incidents never occurred at the press club,” he said. He added that Idris had previously violated the club’s constitution by allotting a hall for political purposes, which is prohibited. “Before accusing others of bias, the complainant should reflect on his own political affiliations.”

Asked, locals and media outlets also couldn’t recall such gunfire or explosions on that mentioned day.