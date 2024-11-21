If get opportunity, would fight for Sheikh Hasina: ZI Khan Panna

Advocate ZI Khan Panna expressed his interest in fighting for ousted Sheikh Hasina in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in genocide cases.

“I am always on the side of the oppressed, whoever he is. I would fight for Sheikh Hasina in the tribunal or any other place if get opportunity.”

ZI Khan said this on Thursday while briefing reporters after fighting on behalf of former additional attorney general Mehedi Hasan.

“The number of case filing has increased compared to previous years. Earlier there were mass arrests, now there are mass cases. If there is mass cases, there will be mass arrests. I am also the victim that. Cases being filed on unimaginably.”

Earlier, the Appellate Division suspended the High Court’s bail for Mehedi Hasan in the genocide case.