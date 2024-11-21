Is too much calcium from supplements risking your health?

A balanced diet is fundamental for overall health, but excessive calcium intake might pose risks, particularly when it comes from supplements rather than food sources.

Dr Howard E. LeWine, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, stresses the importance of understanding calcium needs and highlights the potential dangers of overconsumption, reports TBS.

For adults, the US recommends 1,000 mg of calcium daily for men aged 19–70, increasing to 1,200 mg after age 70.

Dietary sources like milk, leafy greens, and fish typically provide adequate calcium for most people. For example, three glasses of milk supply approximately 900 mg of calcium. Combined with other food sources, many people exceed their calcium needs without supplements.

Exceeding the required amount of calcium, especially through supplements, can lead to health concerns:

Hypercalcemia: Rarely, excessive calcium intake results in high blood calcium levels, causing symptoms such as excessive urination, dehydration, constipation, and confusion.

Kidney Stones: While dietary calcium helps prevent stones, supplements can increase the risk in some individuals.

Nutrient Absorption Issues: Calcium supplements may hinder the absorption of vital nutrients like iron and magnesium.

Prostate Cancer Risk: Some studies suggest men consuming very high calcium amounts face an increased risk of fatal prostate cancer.

Heart Health: While dietary calcium is associated with lower heart disease risks, excessive supplemental calcium might contribute to cardiovascular problems. Calcium from supplements may add to arterial deposits, leading to stiffened arteries over time.

The verdict

Yes, consuming excessive calcium—especially from supplements—can be harmful. Experts recommend focusing on dietary sources of calcium, which are not associated with these risks. Calcium supplements should only be taken under medical advice.

Dr LeWine also stresses the importance of vitamin D, which enhances calcium absorption. Adults should aim for 800–1,000 IU of vitamin D daily from sources like egg yolks, oily fish, fortified foods, or supplements.

Ultimately, the key to bone and heart health lies in balance: consuming adequate nutrients through a well-rounded diet while avoiding unnecessary supplements.