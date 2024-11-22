82 more Bangladeshi return from Lebanon

Eighty-two more Bangladeshi national returned home from war-torn Lebanon on Thursday night.

With them, a total of 697 Bangladeshi citizens, so, far, have returned home from Lebanon.

The flight, ‘EK-584’, carrying the expatriates landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 11pm, said a media release sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) welcomed the repatriated at the airport.

It said among the 82 returnees, 76 returned at government’s expense and six others returned with financial help from IOM.

Mostofa Jamil Khan, director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke with the returnees about the experiences of the ongoing conflict and inquired about their well-being.

The government has taken all-out efforts to repatriate those who want to return home and ensure safety for those who want to stay in Lebanon.