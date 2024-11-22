Aug 21 grenade attack cases: Verdict on death references any day

The High Court (HC) is set to deliver its verdict any day on the death references and appeals of the August 21 grenade attack cases.

A high court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain kept the death references (trial court documents for confirmation of death sentences) and the appeals, filed by the convicted accused in the case, pending for pronouncing the judgment in any day after concluding the appeal hearing of the cases on Thursday.

The hearing on the death references and appeals of the cases was begun at the High Court on October 31 this year, reports BSS.

In October 2018, a speedy trial tribunal sentenced 19 people, including former state minister for home Lutfuzzaman Babor, to death over the 21 August grenade attack on the then opposition party (Awami League) rally in Dhaka in 2004.

The court also sentenced 19 others to life over the cases.